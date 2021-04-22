LPD: Man threatens to kill people with knife inside bar

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing a number of charges, after officers with the Lincoln Police Department say he threatened to kill people with a knife inside a bar.

Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to The Old Pub, off 11th and K Streets, for a weapons violation in progress.

LPD said officers made contact with an employee who said that a man came in the bar through the back door carrying a knife and then walked around the bar threatening to kill people.

Officers said they spoke with a woman who was delivering food to the bar and was approached by the man holding the knife outside the bar.

The woman told police she didn’t feel safe and went to her car, but the man made slashing motions, according to police.

Officers said they made contact with the suspect, identified as Jeremy Sanders, who was near 11th Street and Lincoln Mall, and had an empty knife sheath on the left side of his belt.

LPD said officers found the knife that matched the descriptions from victims in the bushes on the corner of 11th Street and Lincoln Mall.

Sanders was arrested and is facing terroristic threats charges, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person charges.

LPD said no injuries were reported.

