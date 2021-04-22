LPD: Roughly $110,000 worth of laptops stolen in scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department say a scam targeted a Texas business where roughly $110,000 in laptops were stolen in a scam.

On Wednesday, investigators were alerted by an electronics company in Texas about a possible fraudulent computer order.

LPD said the company, Mastertronics in Fort Worth, said someone called their company saying they worked for an electrician contractor company in Lincoln, Nebraska and ordered roughly $109,835 in MacBooks.

According to police, the fake electric company asked to have the MacBooks delivered to a business address, but then last minute changed the address to the 200 block of S 13th Street, near 13th and N Streets

Investigators said when the delivery driver tried dropping off the MacBooks, they were not able to deliver it because they needed an elevator and there wasn’t one available.

LPD said the computers were delivered the following day but that final delivery destination is not known at this time.

According to police, the fake electric company ordered 35 MacBooks and it was in agreement with Mastertronics that they would be billed after delivery.

LPD said all of the MacBooks have been entered into their system as stolen items.

