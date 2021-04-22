Advertisement

LPS changes fan attendance protocols for Spring sports

(KOLN-TV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools has changed its protocols for fan attendance for Spring sports, removing the limited number of spectators that can attend per athlete. Instead, LPS will operate solely on capacity limit on a first come first serve basis.

The change comes two days after the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department dropped the COVID-19 risk dial to the low yellow.

The protocols are listed below:

  • All competition sites are open to 75 percent capacity for general admission.  The limit of a certain number of spectators per athlete has been removed.  As per the DHM, once 75 percent capacity of the venue is reached, no additional spectators will be allowed admission into the event. Admission will be open to anyone on a first come, first serve basis.
  • All spectators must self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to attending any event. If you answer yes to any of the screening questions, please stay home.
  • All spectators must wear multi-layered face coverings over the mouth and nose the entire time they are at the event.
  • Limited concessions may be sold. Individuals may lower their mask to take a bite or drink, but must promptly return the face-covering over the mouth and nose in between bites and drinks. No outside food or drink by spectators will be allowed.
  • Spectators are asked to maintain as much physical distance as possible between groups.

