Advertisement

Nielsen: At least 22.8 million watched Chauvin verdict

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — At least 22.8 million Americans watched on television this week as former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The Nielsen company’s estimate came from viewership figures on 10 different networks that carried Tuesday’s verdict live. The actual audience was likely higher, however, since Nielsen’s count did not include Court TV or ESPN, which also carried the verdict.

Word spread that the verdict was coming some 90 minutes before it was delivered, giving time for an audience to gather.

CNN, with an estimated 4.03 million viewers, had the biggest audience, according to Nielsen. ABC, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, NBC and CBS all had at least 3 million people watching.

Floyd, a Black man, died after Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes last May, sparking protests around the world.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFAB 1110 AM is an iHeartRadio station.
Radio station KFAB fires Chris Baker after racist tweet on Chauvin verdict
Images from the Seward County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.
Man with six defaced rifles arrested in Seward County
A Lincoln family says their son is likely battling post-COVID symptoms after getting the virus...
Lincoln boy likely battling post-COVID symptoms
Lincoln animal control investigates goose death
Lincoln animal control investigates goose death
Lincoln man stabbed in chest during confrontation

Latest News

Lincoln boy likely battling post-COVID symptoms
Lincoln boy likely battling post-COVID symptoms
Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King Soopers...
DA: Boulder shooting suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines
Roberta and Francis Doiran, married for 72 years, were reunited after they were both fully...
COVID-19 hospitalizations tumble among US senior citizens
Valparaiso librarian arrested following NSP investigation