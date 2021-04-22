Advertisement

Oklahoma passes bill that can protect drivers who hit protesters

Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law that grants immunity to drivers who unintentionally injure or kill protesters while attempting to flee a riot.

It also stiffens penalties for people who block roadways in an effort to protest.

The bill is a reaction to an incident in Tulsa that involved a clash on the highway between a driver and demonstrators who had spilled out onto the road.

Democrats questioned whether the bill was needed since the driver in the case wasn’t charged.

A group protesting the legislation briefly gained entry to the House Chambers inside the State Capitol in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The session resumed after the protesters left the Capitol building.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFAB 1110 AM is an iHeartRadio station.
Radio station KFAB fires Chris Baker after racist tweet on Chauvin verdict
A Lincoln family says their son is likely battling post-COVID symptoms after getting the virus...
Lincoln boy likely battling post-COVID symptoms
Melissa Ripley, a 21-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department has filed a lawsuit against...
LPD officer files sex discrimination lawsuit against City of Lincoln
Images from the Seward County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.
Man with six defaced rifles arrested in Seward County
Lincoln animal control investigates goose death
Lincoln animal control investigates goose death

Latest News

Lincoln boy likely battling post-COVID symptoms
Lincoln boy likely battling post-COVID symptoms
United State Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin poses for photographers as he arrives at NATO...
Panel: End commanders’ power to block military sex cases
National Sleep Awareness Week: Pandemic affecting sleeping patterns
Sleeping and dementia connection revealed in new study, CHI Health weighs in
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
Jill Biden hears from Navajo women on needs, priorities
When people drove up, they were handed a bag filled with information on how to apply for jobs...
Drive-thru career fair held at Gateway Mall on Thursday