Showers possible Thursday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cold temperatures and frost Thursday morning under mainly clear skies. Increasing clouds late this morning and becoming cloudy with scattered showers late Thursday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 50s with a gusty south wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts to around 30 mph.

Thursday's high temperatures will be a bit warmer, but still well below average. (1011 Weather Team)

Mainly cloudy Thursday night with scattered showers continuing into early Friday morning. Lows in the lower 40s. Friday will start off clouds with a slight chance for an early morning shower. Partly sunny skies Friday afternoon with the high in the lower 60s. South wind becoming more easterly in the afternoon 5 to 15 mph.

Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with high around 60 degrees. North breeze 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Sunday will be breezy and warmer with scattered clouds. Highs could hit the mid 70s. South wind gusting to around 30 mph.

Monday will be breezy and warm with the afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 80s. Tuesday will be a bit cooler but still warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Wednesday will be cooler with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Warmer temperatures expected over the next few days with a few precipitation chances. A cool down for the middle of next week. (1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.