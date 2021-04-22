Advertisement

Showers possible Thursday afternoon

Scattered showers Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning. Mainly dry weekend.
Scattered showers Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning. Mainly dry weekend.(1011 Weather Team)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cold temperatures and frost Thursday morning under mainly clear skies. Increasing clouds late this morning and becoming cloudy with scattered showers late Thursday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 50s with a gusty south wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts to around 30 mph.

Thursday's high temperatures will be a bit warmer, but still well below average.
Thursday's high temperatures will be a bit warmer, but still well below average.(1011 Weather Team)

Mainly cloudy Thursday night with scattered showers continuing into early Friday morning. Lows in the lower 40s. Friday will start off clouds with a slight chance for an early morning shower. Partly sunny skies Friday afternoon with the high in the lower 60s. South wind becoming more easterly in the afternoon 5 to 15 mph.

Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with high around 60 degrees. North breeze 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Sunday will be breezy and warmer with scattered clouds. Highs could hit the mid 70s. South wind gusting to around 30 mph.

Monday will be breezy and warm with the afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 80s. Tuesday will be a bit cooler but still warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Wednesday will be cooler with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Warmer temperatures expected over the next few days with a few precipitation chances. A cool...
Warmer temperatures expected over the next few days with a few precipitation chances. A cool down for the middle of next week.(1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFAB 1110 AM is an iHeartRadio station.
Radio station KFAB fires Chris Baker after racist tweet on Chauvin verdict
Images from the Seward County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.
Man with six defaced rifles arrested in Seward County
City officials change youth sports guidelines, masking policy
Health officials change youth sports guidelines, masking policy
Lincoln man stabbed in chest during confrontation
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

Turning Wetter...Then Warmer !
Thursday Forecast: Turning cloudy...breezy...cool...and damp
A Chilly Morning...A Damp Afternoon
Kens Evening Forecast
Cold morning with afternoon clouds and cool temperatures.
Cool temperatures to continue Wednesday
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast