Suspect arrested in Nov. 2020 burglary at Russ’s Market

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe was involved in a burglary at Russ’s Market last year.

LPD said 19-year-old Evan Elicerio was one of three people involved in a burglary at Russ’s Market on S Coddington Avenue in November 2020. Elicerio is facing burglary charges.

According to police, on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to Russ’s Market where they saw a person running out of a broken door.

Police said there were bottles of alcohol and cigarettes scattered throughout the store.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers said it showed three people go in the store and fill up bags with liquor and cigarettes.

Investigators said through digital and physical evidence, as well as interviews, they identified the three suspects.

Officers said on Tuesday, Elicerio was taken into custody around 11 p.m. LPD said officers arrested him during a traffic stop.

According to police, the two other suspects have been identified in this case.

On December 11, 2020, LPD said officers arrested a 17-year-old boy in reference to this burglary.

The third person believed to be a suspect in this case has been arrested on unrelated gun charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.