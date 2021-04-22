Advertisement

Unemployment numbers down in Nebraska

A trend toward lower unemployment claims continues
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, DC - The number of first time unemployment claims filed in Nebraska has dropped once again compared to the week prior.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 1,524 first time unemployment claims filed during the week ending April 17. That is a drop of 407 from the 1,931 claims that were filed one week earlier.

The Labor Department’s weekly report says there are now 8,442 Nebraskans receiving unemployment benefits as of the week ending April 10. The previous week there had been 9.483. That is a drop of 1,041 people receiving benefits in one week.

