Champions Fun Center closes after 20 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Champions Fun Center in Lincoln announced its permanent closure, after 20 years of business.

Champions closed its doors at the start of the pandemic last spring, and again during the second wave at the end of November. In a Facebook post on November 23, 2020, Champions staff posted about their closure but were hopeful to open again in Spring 2021.

“Covid-19 and 2020 in general have been rough on us all, including Champions Fun Center. It is with heavy hearts that we have decided to close until next spring because of the risks associated with the pandemic. This past year has been hard and we are eager to put 2020 behind us. We look forward to bringing you all the fun things including go-karts, mini golf, birthday parties, arcade, and so much more in the spring. Thank you for your love and support and see you in 2021.

But instead of opening, on April 16 Champions staff wrote they would close permanently, again acknowledging COVID-19 had been rough on them.

It doesn’t appear the building will be unused for long. It will open again under new ownership and a new name. We will have more details on that in our newscasts tonight on 10/11.

