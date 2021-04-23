Advertisement

Champions Fun Center closes after 20 years

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Champions Fun Center in Lincoln announced its permanent closure, after 20 years of business.

Champions closed its doors at the start of the pandemic last spring, and again during the second wave at the end of November. In a Facebook post on November 23, 2020, Champions staff posted about their closure but were hopeful to open again in Spring 2021.

“Covid-19 and 2020 in general have been rough on us all, including Champions Fun Center. It is with heavy hearts that we have decided to close until next spring because of the risks associated with the pandemic. This past year has been hard and we are eager to put 2020 behind us. We look forward to bringing you all the fun things including go-karts, mini golf, birthday parties, arcade, and so much more in the spring. Thank you for your love and support and see you in 2021.

Champions Fun Center, November 23, 2020 Facebook Post

But instead of opening, on April 16 Champions staff wrote they would close permanently, again acknowledging COVID-19 had been rough on them.

It doesn’t appear the building will be unused for long. It will open again under new ownership and a new name. We will have more details on that in our newscasts tonight on 10/11.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Ripley, a 21-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department has filed a lawsuit against...
LPD officer files sex discrimination lawsuit against City of Lincoln
A Lincoln family says their son is likely battling post-COVID symptoms after getting the virus...
Lincoln boy likely battling post-COVID symptoms
Valparaiso librarian arrested following NSP investigation
Jeremy Sanders
LPD: Man threatens to kill people with knife inside bar
Anyone named “Josh” is invited to partake in a “Josh Fight” to see who the rightful owner of...
Calling everyone named Josh: Name fight going down in Lincoln on Saturday

Latest News

LPD seeing spike in thefts at gyms & workout facilities
Hazardous Waste Collection Events - Lancaster County
Two Hazardous Waste Collection Events This Weekend
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet - Nevaeh
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet