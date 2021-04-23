Drive-thru career fair held at Gateway Mall on Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Last week, more than 1,500 Nebraskans filed for unemployment last week. Those numbers are still more than double pre-pandemic averages, but there’s hope with drive-thru career fairs.

Thursday marked the fourth drive-thru career fair held at Gateway Mall and the first of 2021. More than 40 different organizations partnered to make it happen, and more than 100 employers were looking to hire.

Organizers tell us hundreds of people came out, and they’re averaging that between 500 and 750 people will hopefully apply.

Bryan Seck with Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development said, “[Having a drive-thru career fair] is the way that we can get information to people safely because people still need jobs and businesses are still hiring.”

When people drove up, they were handed a bag filled with information on how to apply for jobs and a list of who’s hiring. Organizers say they hope to resume in-person career fairs soon and are working with the health department to do so.

“We’ve had people hired in multiple businesses out of this event. Plenty of times, the way we will figure that out is that a person will put on their application, ‘I heard about this at the drive-thru career fair,’” said Seck.

These employers are from all different industries like healthcare, hospitality and clerical work, to construction and technical jobs.

Organizers will follow up with people attending the drive-thru career fair by phone call, text or email. Also, if you’re a parent and have any teenagers looking for summer jobs, there are separate postings specifically for them.

If you weren’t able to make it, you can find the jobs posted HERE.

