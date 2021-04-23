Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another decent weekend spring forecast is shaping up in the Capital City. Whether you’re looking to stay busy indoors or outside, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has you set with Friday Fast Facts.

Lincoln High School Theatre Presents Ghosts On The Wall

Ghosts on the Wall, written by Lincoln High School teacher and director Chris Maly, is based on the actual letters written by the Schoenwalds from Nazi Germany that were found in former Lincoln resident Kenneth Wald’s home. The play’s content merges the letters with the words of Wald, the Schoenwald’s grandson.

Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m.; Livestream ticket: $5

More info: HERE

Nebraska Softball Vs Wisconsin

Following the trip to Minnesota, Nebraska returns to Lincoln to host Wisconsin in a four-game series. Don’t miss this opportunity to see the Huskers in action.

Friday 5:30 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. (Double Header), Sunday 1 p.m.; Tickets start at $6

More info: HERE

Capitol View Winery Presents Those Two

Are you ready for some live music? Head out to Capitol View Winery for an evening featuring music from Those Two. Those Two are an easy listening duet performed by Julie Schumacher on keyboards and Dave Purdham on vocals.

Friday 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Nebraska Cornhusker College Rodeo

Come and cheer on the University of Nebraska Rodeo Team as they welcome college rodeo athletes from across the Great Plains Region during the 62nd Annual Nebraska Cornhusker Rodeo. Contestants from Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota will compete for their chance to represent the Great Plains Region at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.

Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Various prices

More info: HERE

Wilderness Park Walk-A-Bout

Come out for the first ever Wilderness Walk-A-Bout! White Elm Brewing Company teamed up with Friends of Wilderness Park to bring you their first, but definitely not last, Wilderness Park Nature Hike. Participants will meet outside the brewery around 9:45am. The walk will be led by Friends of Wilderness Park President Adam Hintz. Adam will lead the group through the park, point out and discuss its many unique plants and ecosystem, as well as the history of the park.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

