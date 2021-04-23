Inside Lincoln’s landfill: city throws away more food than anything else

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the best things all of us could do for the environment is be mindful of what is sent to the landfill, and right now, what Lincoln sends there most is food waste.

10/11 NOW requested the city’s most recent study of the landfill’s contents and found food waste makes up nearly 30% of everything we throw away.

“This isn’t food waste, it’s wasted food. Food that wasn’t used the way it was intended to be,” said Willa DiConstanzo, waste diversion for the City of Lincoln said.

This matters for a variety of reasons, more than simply taking up space in the landfill.

“When we waste food we waste our money, we waste the resources that go into making that food, the energy, the time,” DiConstanzo said. “Looking environmentally, the carbon footprint of wasting food is enormous.”

DiConstanzo said the most important step in reducing this food waste is reducing our food intake.

Her advise is to plan your meals and grocery trips ahead of time so you only buy the food you can use. Other measures you can take is being aware of what leftovers you have and putting food in the freezer if you can’t finish it before it spoils.

“Little actions like this can add up to big impacts,” DiConstanzo said.

When you do have food waste you can’t avoid, don’t throw it in the trash can. If the food can’t be donated to feed hungry people or pets, consider composting it to create soil.

This is where Uribe Refuse, and their Waste to Energy program comes in.

“Uribe identified a need and there’s a lot of excitement and engagement” Melissa Mercier, with Waste to Energy said.

Uribe started hauling food scraps from Lincoln Public School buildings in 2015 and it’s grown from there to now accepting food scraps from businesses and homes. They’ll provide an indoor and outdoor food scrap bin and pick it up weekly for less than $20.

“We are probably on average hauling three to twelve tons of food waste every day,” Mercier said.

So far they have about 90 commercial and residential clients with more and more being added every day.

“It’s really important we are all mindful about what we are doing,” Mercier said. “Obviously we want to push waste reduction first and a big way to get at that is to start separating your food to see how much you’re wasting.”

Mercier said it is very easy to start composting.

“We can take any food waste material, raw meat, eggs, dairy, bones, it’s really easy,” Mercier said.

If curbside composting isn’t an option, creating a backyard compost or dropping compost off with another local company is also an option.

But again, DiConstanzo said the biggest impact can be made by focusing on reducing the amount of food that buy, reducing the amount of food wasted.

“It’s that independent thinking and that mindset change that will make the biggest impact,” DiConstanzo said.

You can find more information about composting in Lincoln, by going to the Nebraska Recycling Council website.

