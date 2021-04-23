LPD: Man breaks into vacant apartment, assaults corrections officer following arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said after they arrested a man, he assaulted a corrections officer and fractured the jailer’s leg.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to an apartment complex near 27th and K Streets on a report of trespassing.

LPD said the landlord told responding officers that a door to a vacant apartment had been kicked in and they believed someone was inside.

Responding officers found 32-year-old Luis Corral inside the apartment and learned he had three warrants for his arrest, two for felony thefts and one for a felony resisting arrest.

According to police, Corral was argumentative with officers and wasn’t following their commands, however officers were able to get him in custody.

Officers also said they found a pipe that had methamphetamine residue on a chair in the apartment.

LPD said once at the jail, staffers were changing Corral into prison scrubs, per protocol, and a prison officer saw Corral pull something out of his pants and put a bag in his mouth.

Police said the corrections officer tried getting Corral to spit the bag out, but he refused, and from there the officer tried pulling Corral’s hand out of his mouth which ended in a struggle on the floor.

LPD said as a result of this struggle, the corrections officer fractured their leg which required hospitalization.

Officers said the bag that Corral was trying to hide had been torn and broken. It has been sent to the state lab to see what was inside of it.

Corral is facing assault on an officer charges, trespassing charges, possession of a controlled substance, as well as the charges from his warrants.

