Advertisement

LPD: Man breaks into vacant apartment, assaults corrections officer following arrest

Luis Corral
Luis Corral(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said after they arrested a man, he assaulted a corrections officer and fractured the jailer’s leg.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to an apartment complex near 27th and K Streets on a report of trespassing.

LPD said the landlord told responding officers that a door to a vacant apartment had been kicked in and they believed someone was inside.

Responding officers found 32-year-old Luis Corral inside the apartment and learned he had three warrants for his arrest, two for felony thefts and one for a felony resisting arrest.

According to police, Corral was argumentative with officers and wasn’t following their commands, however officers were able to get him in custody.

Officers also said they found a pipe that had methamphetamine residue on a chair in the apartment.

LPD said once at the jail, staffers were changing Corral into prison scrubs, per protocol, and a prison officer saw Corral pull something out of his pants and put a bag in his mouth.

Police said the corrections officer tried getting Corral to spit the bag out, but he refused, and from there the officer tried pulling Corral’s hand out of his mouth which ended in a struggle on the floor.

LPD said as a result of this struggle, the corrections officer fractured their leg which required hospitalization.

Officers said the bag that Corral was trying to hide had been torn and broken. It has been sent to the state lab to see what was inside of it.

Corral is facing assault on an officer charges, trespassing charges, possession of a controlled substance, as well as the charges from his warrants.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Ripley, a 21-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department has filed a lawsuit against...
LPD officer files sex discrimination lawsuit against City of Lincoln
A Lincoln family says their son is likely battling post-COVID symptoms after getting the virus...
Lincoln boy likely battling post-COVID symptoms
Anyone named “Josh” is invited to partake in a “Josh Fight” to see who the rightful owner of...
Calling everyone named Josh: Name fight going down in Lincoln on Saturday
Valparaiso librarian arrested following NSP investigation
Jeremy Sanders
LPD: Man threatens to kill people with knife inside bar

Latest News

Timothy Fantroy
LPD: Man tries cashing 2 fraudulent payroll checks claiming to be from Lincoln business
National Volunteer Week comes to a close, highlighted by some of the great volunteers in...
Lancaster Co. 4-H focusing on youth development; built on the backs of volunteers
LPD seeing spike in thefts at gyms & workout facilities
Champions Fun Center closes after 20 years