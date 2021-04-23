LPD: Man tries cashing 2 fraudulent payroll checks claiming to be from Lincoln business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says an Omaha man tried cashing a fake check at a Lincoln bank.

On Thursday, around noon, officers were called to Union Bank near 68th and O Streets for a fraud in progress.

LPD said the teller explained a man had come into the bank wanting to cash a check for more than $2,000. According to police, the teller said the man explained that it was a payroll check for a Lincoln business.

Officers said the bank then called the business, who denied that the man was an employee, as well as denied that they had written the man a check.

LPD identified the man as 48-year-old Timothy Fantroy of Omaha and learned that he had an outstanding warrant.

Police also learned that just prior to this fraud incident, Fantroy successfully cashed a different fraudulent check. Roughly 20 minutes earlier, police said Fantroy had cashed a fraudulent payroll check from the same business for just under $2,000 at Union Bank on 48th Street and Bancroft Avenue.

Fantroy is facing two counts of second degree forgery charges.

LPD said in this case, the checks were created to look like the business and banks alert each other about possible fraud.

