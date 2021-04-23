LPD seeing spike in thefts at gyms & workout facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said its seeing a spike in thefts at area gyms and workout facilities.

According to police, in each case the victims are reporting their belongings stolen from their lockers or gym locker rooms. In some cases, officers said thieves are taking keys that are hung up at the gym on key racks, finding the car in the parking lot and then stealing it.

So far in 2021, LPD said they’ve received 48 reports of theft at gyms, last year it was 53 reports for the entire year, though most workout facilities were closed because of the pandemic.

A further breakdown of thefts over the years shows:

2019 - 91 reports

2018 - 111 reports

2017 - 116 reports

2016 - 112 reports

Officers said it’s brazen for suspects in these cases to grab keys off the wall and they warn gym goers that it takes just one second for someone to steal your keys or belongings that have been left out unattended.

LPD said it’s critical for people to lock their cars, hide their valuables and secure their belongings in locked lockers.

If you see something suspicious while you’re working out, police said it’s important to report it.

