LSW tops LSE, other soccer scores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Southwest boys’ soccer team defeated Lincoln Southeast, 2-0, on Thursday night to claim the City championship.
BOYS SCORES:
Bennington 4, Blair 0
Columbus Scotus 3, Schuyler 2
Elkhorn South 1, Millard North 0
Kearney Catholic 7, Columbus Lakeview 0
Lexington 7, Aurora 0
Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln Southwest 2, Lincoln Southeast 0
Norris 1, Crete 0
Northwest 5, Hastings 2
Platteview 5, Ralston 4
Waverly 1, Nebraska City
GIRLS
Columbus 1, Bellevue West 0 (SO)
Columbus Lakeview 1, Kearney Catholic 0
Columbus Scotus 11, Schuyler 0
Elkhorn North 1, Gross Catholic 0
Hastings 3, Northwest 1
Lexington 3, Aurora 1 (OT)
Norfolk 2, Lincoln Northeast 1 (OT)
Norris 10, Crete 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 10, South Sioux City 0
Platteview 4, Conestoga 0
Plattsmouth 2, Auburn 1 (SO)
Waverly 5, Nebraska City 0
