LSW tops LSE, other soccer scores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Southwest boys’ soccer team defeated Lincoln Southeast, 2-0, on Thursday night to claim the City championship.

BOYS SCORES:

Bennington 4, Blair 0

Columbus Scotus 3, Schuyler 2

Elkhorn South 1, Millard North 0

Kearney Catholic 7, Columbus Lakeview 0

Lexington 7, Aurora 0

Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln Southwest 2, Lincoln Southeast 0

Norris 1, Crete 0

Northwest 5, Hastings 2

Platteview 5, Ralston 4

Waverly 1, Nebraska City

GIRLS

Columbus 1, Bellevue West 0 (SO)

Columbus Lakeview 1, Kearney Catholic 0

Columbus Scotus 11, Schuyler 0

Elkhorn North 1, Gross Catholic 0

Hastings 3, Northwest 1

Lexington 3, Aurora 1 (OT)

Norfolk 2, Lincoln Northeast 1 (OT)

Norris 10, Crete 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 10, South Sioux City 0

Platteview 4, Conestoga 0

Plattsmouth 2, Auburn 1 (SO)

Waverly 5, Nebraska City 0

