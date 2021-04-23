Producers gear up for soybean planting season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Farmers who are planning for a crop of soybeans are getting ready to get the seeds in the ground.

We caught up with Jason Penke, who is the District 2 representative for the Nebraska Soybean Board from the Oakland-Craig area. We asked him if the ground is warm enough yet to plant. “It’s a little chilly, it kind of depends upon different thoughts on what people think the right soil temperature should be,” Penke said. “For myself, and a lot of producers around us in our area, we have not hit the fields yet. I would say that in the next few days though, plan on seeing a lot of equipment roll.”

Producers believe they will have some good subsoil moisture from recent snows and rains, and that should help with planting. “My outlook for the season is always optimistic,” Penke said. “You always want to have a profitable crop at the end of the year with no problems, but I’m not going to totally expect that either. There is always something that is going to pop up, such as weather. There are many factors that could affect the outcome of the crop.”

As far as the commodity prices go, producers are pretty happy so far. “I never expected this coming as to where the markets are right now,” Penke said. “It’s really impressive where corn and soybean commodity prices are. It’s been quite a while for producers to see that. A lot of times, we do forward contracting, and that’s something that in the last few years has been fine. But this year, you are thinking maybe I shouldn’t have done all of that. There’s a lot of demand, and I just don’t think the carry-over is there like it had been in the past. I hope come fall, we will still see these prices. That would be amazing, and really help out the producer.”

