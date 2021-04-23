Saturday Forecast: Mostly sunny and seasonal start to the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nice weather is on tap as we head into the weekend as temperatures will continue to be fairly seasonal for late April as we start the weekend before temperatures warm up in earnest for the day on Sunday and into early next week.

We can expect to see a mix of sun and clouds through the rest of Friday afternoon and evening with partly cloudy skies as we head overnight and into the day on Saturday. We should stay dry, but there is an outside chance at a sprinkle or two as a weak cold front settles through the region. Behind the front, winds will turn to the north and could be a bit breezy late Friday and into the day on Saturday with north winds gusting between 20 and 30 MPH. Into Saturday, we should see mostly sunny skies for most of the day with skies eventually becoming partly cloudy towards Saturday night.

Morning temperatures on Saturday will be pretty uneventful with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s across western Nebraska, with 30s to low 40s across eastern sections of the state.

By Saturday afternoon, we should see similar temperatures to what we saw on Friday with highs mainly in the low to mid 60s across the state.

Temperatures take a big step forward as we head into Sunday as a warm front will lift across the area with south winds becoming breezy. South winds at 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH will help push temperatures into the 70s and even lower 80s across parts of western and southwestern Nebraska to finish the weekend.

Temperatures continue to climb as we head into early next week as highs on Monday will likely reach the mid to upper 80s across the state. In Lincoln, we may get close to 90° to start the last week of April with more sunshine and breezy south winds. A cold front will then sweep through the state, bringing both chances for showers and thunderstorms back to the area for the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, but cooler temperatures as well. Highs on Tuesday in Lincoln are expected to fall back into the 70s with readings falling back into the lower and middle 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

