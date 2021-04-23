Advertisement

Sleeping and dementia connection revealed in new study, CHI Health weighs in

National Sleep Awareness Week: Pandemic affecting sleeping patterns
National Sleep Awareness Week: Pandemic affecting sleeping patterns
By Nicole Griffith
Apr. 22, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nature Communications recently released their findings in a 25-year-old long study: Association of sleep duration in middle and old age with incidence of dementia.

The study found that in people 50-60 years old, there’s a 30 percent increase risk of dementia for those getting six hours of sleep or less. A CHI Health ENT said this is not a big revelation, but an important one.

“There’s a significant number probably as high as 50 percent or more or elderly people who have sleeping issues,” said Dr. Aaron Robinson, CHI Health ENT. “It’s big issue that’s really under-addressed.. mostly because we don’t have good ways to treat it all the time.”

Dr. Robinson adds the top two leading factors for sleep apnea include men and those who are overweight.

“Anything you can do to mitigate your risk of dementia should be done because we frankly don’t know what causes it,” said Dr. Aaron Robinson. “When we find these links it’s important that we really do our best to focus on making our risk as low as possible.”

The best way to get a proper night’s rest is having a good sleep routine which includes limiting screen time before bed.

