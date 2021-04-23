Thorir Thorbjarnarson to pursue professional career

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson announced Friday that he has decided to pursue a professional career and will not use his extra season of eligibility at Nebraska.

Thorbjarnarson, a 6-foot-6 guard from Reykjavik, Iceland, played four seasons for the Huskers, appearing in 93 games, including 43 starts for the Big Red. He totaled 444 career points, 292 rebounds and 119 assists during his time as the Huskers made postseason appearances in 2018 and 2019.

“Thorir has been a leader in our program and has done everything we’ve asked of him over the last two seasons,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He has represented Nebraska the right way, and everyone in our program appreciates the contributions he has made to Husker basketball. We will continue to support him as he starts the next step of his basketball journey.”

Last season, he played in all 27 games, including 12 starts, for the Huskers, averaging 3.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He returned to the starting lineup for the Huskers’ last five games and played some of his best basketball, averaging 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He ended the season with season bests in both points (12) and 3-pointers (four) against Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament.

He enjoyed his best season in 2019-20, making 24 starts and setting career highs in points (8.8 ppg), rebounds (4.8 rpg), steals (1.1 spg) and 3-pointers (48). He ranked among the conference leaders in steals (10th) and 3-point percentage (.372), while posting 13 double-figure games. Thorbjarnarson set a career high in points with 17 on three occasions and tallied two games with five 3-pointers.

Off the court, Thorbjarnarson was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten performer and 2020 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. He is currently a candidate for CoSIDA Academic All-America accolades and is on track to graduate next month with a degree in psychology.

Thorir Thorbjarnarson Statement:It feels like just yesterday I was moving in at the dorms and starting my college career. These past 4 years have gone by quickly. We have had our ups and our downs but through it all, the fans have stood by us and cheered us on no matter what. I’m very lucky to have landed at a place like Nebraska where I have felt at home from the moment I got here. I want to thank my teammates through the years for pushing me to become better, my coaches for believing in me, my friends and family for supporting me, and the entire support staff for all the work they put in behind the scenes. But most importantly, my parents for their unwavering support, help, and guidance.

With all that being said, I have decided that I will not return for another year, but instead, I will pursue a professional career in basketball. I have learned a lot in these four years I have been here and enjoyed every second of it. I am proud to say that I am graduating from The University of Nebraska, and I am excited about the next chapter. I know that the program is in great hands with Coach Hoiberg and his staff and I look forward to cheering the team on for years to come.

From the bottom of my heart,Thank you and Go Big Red Forever.Thorir Thorbjarnarson

