Two Hazardous Waste Collection Events This Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is encouraging residents to dispose of their household hazardous waste at two collection events this weekend.

The first event is Friday, April 23rd, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Norris High School parking lot near 68th & Princeton Road.

The second event is Saturday, April 24th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Star City Shores parking lot, just east of 27th and Highway 2.

The events are free for Lincoln and Lancaster County residents.

Accepted items include: pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers.

Prohibited items include: latex paint, motor oil, antifreeze, fertilizers, gas grill cylinders, medicines and pharmaceutical waste, electronics, firearms, ammunition, and batteries. For information on recycling these and other materials, access the Waste Reduction Guide at lincoln.ne.gov/recycleguide.

Residents are reminded that HAZTOGO – Lincoln’s Hazardous Waste Center, 5101 N. 48th St., has resumed regular hours. The Center is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and by appointment on the third Saturday each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments may be made at haztogo.com or by calling 402-441-8021.

Residents are encouraged to follow pandemic protocols at this event: wear a mask, practice physical distancing, place waste in trunk or rear storage area of vehicles, and do not attend if feeling ill.

This household hazardous waste program is part of the Lincoln and Lancaster County Health Department and is partially funded by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

