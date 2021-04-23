Advertisement

Vaccine breakthrough reports remain rare in Nebraska(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A vaccine breakthrough is when someone is fully vaccinated but still gets COVID-19. It happens but according to new data from DHHS, it’s very rare.

New statewide data shows that after you’ve been fully vaccinated, that means 14 days or more after your second dose has been completed, you only have about a one in 2,500 chance of still getting COVID-19.

Doctors 10/11 NOW spoke with said that breakthroughs are not specific to just COVID-19, it can happen with any kind of vaccine.

“We fully expect that some people will continue to get ill,” said Dr. Mark Rupp, with University Nebraska Medical Center. “Luckily we are seeing more mild diseases and not the hospitalization and death that you would normally see with COVID-19.”

The latest DHHS data shows that out of over 560,000 Nebraskans who are vaccinated, there have only been 215 breakthroughs reported. That means in Nebraska the COVID-19 vaccines are 99.96% effective. Of those 215 people who reported a breakthrough, which means they tested positive 14 days or more after finishing that vaccine, four were hospitalized and none died from the virus.

“You know when it comes to the vaccines when they were just starting to come out we were hoping to hit a single and we would have a vaccine that would be 50% to 60% effective,” Dr. Rupp said. “The mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna are home runs.”

DHHS also issued an alert this week concerning MIS-C or multisystem inflammatory syndrome. An incredibly rare complication that can follow COVID-19. It was previously seen mainly in children but it’s now popping up in adults.

“Dysregulation of the immune system such that it causes a hyper-immune response leading to organ damage in multiple locations,” said Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, a pulmonologist with Bryan Health.

Dr. Reichmuth said it’s much more severe than what’s been coined as long-hauler symptoms.

“This you’re going to know these are very acutely ill individuals that essentially need organ support and aggressive treatment,” Dr. Reichmuth said.

So far, 41 cases of MIS-C and zero deaths have been reported in Nebraska.

