Walk-on running back Jaquez Yant impressing Husker coaches

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The running back competition at Nebraska seems to be wide-open and one player who’s taking advantage of reps is Jaquez Yant.

Yant, who’s a freshman walk-on from Florida, seems to be impressing Nebraska coaches.

“He’s a problem, I’ll tell you that. I don’t know what he weights but he’s 245, 255. He’s a problem, he’s fast,” said Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher, who attended Godby High School in Tallahassee, Florida, the same high school as Yant.

Fisher said he was most proud of how Yant has done well in the classroom at Nebraska.

The hot name at Nebraska spring football this year is Jaquez Yant. He's a walk-on freshman running back who's worked his way up the #Huskers rotation.



"Offensive lineman, we gotta get our ass out of the way. He might run us over." -O-Line coach Greg Austin pic.twitter.com/0smwxVo3ig — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) April 21, 2021

