Walk-on running back Jaquez Yant impressing Husker coaches

Jaquez Yant runs in Nebraska's open scrimmage.
Jaquez Yant runs in Nebraska's open scrimmage.(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The running back competition at Nebraska seems to be wide-open and one player who’s taking advantage of reps is Jaquez Yant.

Yant, who’s a freshman walk-on from Florida, seems to be impressing Nebraska coaches.

“He’s a problem, I’ll tell you that. I don’t know what he weights but he’s 245, 255. He’s a problem, he’s fast,” said Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher, who attended Godby High School in Tallahassee, Florida, the same high school as Yant.

Fisher said he was most proud of how Yant has done well in the classroom at Nebraska.

