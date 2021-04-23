GRAPHIC: Omaha Police release bodycam footage from fatal shooting in November

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As promised, the City of Omaha released OPD body camera video Friday from an encounter with police that left a man dead in November.

Legal hurdles had previously kept the footage from the incident that resulted in the death of Kenneth Jones out of view from anyone but the grand jury, which found no wrongdoing. Jones had been uncooperative with police during a traffic stop, and police said he was armed.

OPD released videos of the Nov. 19 incident just before 1 p.m. Friday. The accompanying statement from OPD noted that the videos provided — showing the initiation of the traffic stop Friday were “not the totality of the video shared during the grand jury proceeding.”

WARNING: Videos contain expletives and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Body-cam videos show Officer Faulkner and Officer Martier engaging at a traffic stop that resulting in the shooting death of a man later identified as Jones.

Martier’s video goes to black with only audio as it fell off, reports state.

Seven minutes of video from Faulkner’s bodycam shows nearly the entire encounter, with visual obscured during a few seconds of close contact with Jones.

As audio is turned on, one of the officers says “he’s reaching” as they get out of the patrol car.

Faulkner repeatedly shouts to all people in a dark-colored car to “show us your hands!” and kicks the vehicle. Multiple people in the vehicle comply, sticking their hands out the driver’s window and both passenger-side windows, and some saying “open the door!”

“I’ve got my f---ing gun right on your face. Put your hands up, Now!” Martier says to Jones through the window.

Seated in the back seat, Jones appears not to comply — no hands are seen in the video.

“Hands up! He’s digging... Hands! Hands! Stop reaching right now!” Faulkner shouts from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Officers continue shouting to the man to get his hands up and to unlock the door before Martier is seen shattering the rear-driver’s side window with his flashlight.

“He’s not listening!” Faulkner shouts.

“Why aren’t you listening? Open the door!” Martier shouts from the driver’s side of the vehicle as he breaks the window, then pulls the man out of the back seat.

Faulkner’s camera visibility then goes gray for a few seconds as he makes close contact with Jones, but continues to shout at him to make his hands visible.

Faulkner is heard shouting, “He’s digging, he’s digging. He’s got a gun! He’s got a gun! He’s got a gun! Gun! Gun! Gun! Reach!”

Shots are fired a few seconds later, at 00:01:37 into the seven-minute video, as Jones stumbles up the curb, his hands still obscured from view, and falls face-down onto the grass and sidewalk.

“Shots fired” is called in 00:01:50 into the video. Officers continue shouting for hands to stay up and the remaining vehicle occupants to remain in the car.

At 00:02:55, officers approach the man, turn him over — more shouts of “Gun!” — and begin CPR on him as witnesses scream “You killed him!” “You shot him!” “No reason!” at officers and call them liars. They shout back, repeatedly, “He had a gun!” and point to the sidewalk as they continue performing CPR on Jones.

An ambulance arrives at the scene at 00:06:50 as CPR is in progress.

“The intent of the grand jury law is for the public to see the evidence. It is unfortunate a “review format” was used,” Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said in a statement Friday.

“The Omaha Police Department takes its obligations to maintain the integrity and completeness of its investigations seriously,” OPD said in a news release about the videos on Friday.

The full OPD statement issued Friday along with the video files reads:

“The Omaha Police Department takes its obligations to maintain the integrity and completeness of its investigations seriously. Neb.Rev.Stat. §84-712.05(5) allows a law enforcement agency to withhold records which are part of an investigation that the agency is conducting. The Police Department has consistently and will continue to withhold investigative records since doing so is integral to fulfilling its duties and to ensure fairness in the criminal justice process. The Police Department has not made exceptions to this rule since doing so would likely lead to allegations of bias, unfairness, and inconsistency. Recently, a Grand Jury reviewed the incident involving Kenneth Jones and officers of the Omaha Police Department that occurred on November 19, 2020. The Grand Jury issued a no true bill. Pursuant to Neb.Rev.Stat. §29-1407.01(3)(c), a copy of the transcript of the grand jury proceeding and any exhibits “shall be available for public review” pursuant to that statute. On April 22, 2021, the transcript and exhibits were made available for public review as required by the process established by the Nebraska Legislature. As a result of this disclosure by the Clerk of the District Court, and pursuant to the language in Neb.Rev.Stat. §84-712.05 which makes clear that investigative material that is released by a public entity pursuant to its duties no longer gets the benefit of an exception from withholding, the Omaha Police Department will release the video that was part of the Grand Jury’s investigation. This variance to the Police Department withholding investigative material is due to the uniqueness of the language in Neb.Rev.Stat. §29-1407.01(3)(c) which requires release of this information to the public.”

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said in a statement Thursday that “it has always been our desire to release it.”

Days after the November encounter, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer shared more details of the traffic stop and events leading up to a fatal officer-involved shooting of a Black man. The incident sparked protests downtown and subsequent arrests.

—

Correction: In a previous version of this story, one paragraph incorrectly stated Kenneth Jones was unarmed. 6 News regrets the error.

