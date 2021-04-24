Champions Fun Center to be replaced by ClubLNK

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The ongoing pandemic seems to have claimed another Lincoln business as Champions Fun Center announced its closure this week. But the space won’t be without families for too long. A Lincoln childhood staple is getting some new life after 20 years.

“This happened really fast, it wasn’t like when they first shut down during the pandemic,” said Makaila Murphy, Director of ClubLNK. “It just happened...boom...boom boom...really quickly.”

The space will soon be known as ClubLNK, a membership-based complex for kids and families. A lot of groundwork has already been done for the group, and it plans to keep big items like a play place and video games, but changes are coming.

“One of the big changes is the bowling alley will leave and we will replace that with a basketball court and a turf area for speed and agility training,” said Tyler Irons, CEO and found of VRLY. “And the other big changes is the go-karts are leaving and we’re going to make than an outdoor skating track. Sort of an indoor/outdoor skating area”

Memberships will be on a monthly basis, starting at $100 a family.

“Parents can drop their children off , its just like any other gym you can drop them off,” said Irons. “We don’t have like daycare or anything like that. We aren’t responsible for the kids but they can come here and hangout.”

The group also runs two youth basketball clubs, which will now have a more permanent home for practices and games.

“Now having this we can actually reach plenty more kids if we wanted to,“ said Tommy Johnson, basketball director. “We can grow our family even more”

They hope to have ClubLNK up and running by early to mid-summer.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.