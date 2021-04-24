Eleventh Annual A Day Without Shoes Giveaway helps get shoes to those in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The People’s City Mission and Cornhusker Bank gathered at the Help Center on Friday to celebrate their 11th Annual A Day Without Shoes Giveaway.

Cornhusker Bank teamed up with the People’s City Mission to collect more than 19,000 pairs of shoes for low-income individuals. They’ve been collecting shoes for weeks at the bank and People’s City Mission.

Dozens of people came to the Help Center to pick up those shoes.

“I got shoes in my closet I’m not always wearing, and you can give a pair of shoes that you don’t need and it can change the life of someone who doesn’t have a pair,” said Pastor Tom of the People’s City Mission.

Along with thousands of shoes, Cornhusker Bank also donated $7,000 to the People’s City Mission.

The Help Center has a wide range of shoes and sizes, but they’re most in need of children’s shoes and adult sizes 12 to 15.

Donations are still being accepted. Pastor Tom said these shoes will be gone in about two weeks, but you can always come down to the Help Center if you qualify.

