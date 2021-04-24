Advertisement

Eleventh Annual A Day Without Shoes Giveaway helps get shoes to those in need

The People’s City Mission and Cornhusker Bank gathered at the Help Center on Friday to...
The People’s City Mission and Cornhusker Bank gathered at the Help Center on Friday to celebrate their 11th Annual A Day Without Shoes Giveaway.(10/11 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The People’s City Mission and Cornhusker Bank gathered at the Help Center on Friday to celebrate their 11th Annual A Day Without Shoes Giveaway.

Cornhusker Bank teamed up with the People’s City Mission to collect more than 19,000 pairs of shoes for low-income individuals. They’ve been collecting shoes for weeks at the bank and People’s City Mission.

Dozens of people came to the Help Center to pick up those shoes.

“I got shoes in my closet I’m not always wearing, and you can give a pair of shoes that you don’t need and it can change the life of someone who doesn’t have a pair,” said Pastor Tom of the People’s City Mission.

Along with thousands of shoes, Cornhusker Bank also donated $7,000 to the People’s City Mission.

The Help Center has a wide range of shoes and sizes, but they’re most in need of children’s shoes and adult sizes 12 to 15.

Donations are still being accepted. Pastor Tom said these shoes will be gone in about two weeks, but you can always come down to the Help Center if you qualify.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone named “Josh” is invited to partake in a “Josh Fight” to see who the rightful owner of...
Calling everyone named Josh: Name fight going down in Lincoln on Saturday
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
Champions Fun Center closes after 20 years
Luis Corral
LPD: Man breaks into vacant apartment, assaults corrections officer following arrest
Timothy Fantroy
LPD: Man tries cashing 2 fraudulent payroll checks claiming to be from Lincoln business

Latest News

Craig Skinner meets with his players following Kentucky's win in the NCAA Volleyball Final Four.
Former Husker Assistant Skinner leads Kentucky to NCAA Volleyball Final
LPD seeing rise in gym thefts
LPD seeing rise in gym thefts
LPD said they're seeing an increase in gym thefts in 2021 compared to last year.
Lincoln gyms seeing a rise in thefts this year
Lincoln High School performing play originally halted by pandemic
Lincoln High School performing play originally halted by pandemic