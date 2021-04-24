Ex-bookstore transformed into a pop-up shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The old Indigo Bridge Bookstore in Lincoln’s Creamery Building was transformed into a pop-up shop on Saturday.

Creamery Pop-Ups chose a handful of vendors to take over the empty space, selling things like roasted coffee, handmade earrings and various crochet items. Organizers of Creamery Pop-Ups said they’re using events to encourage people to shop local and support small business owners, not just during the pandemic, but all the time.

“There’s so much opportunity where this could lead for certain people,” said Jo Newman, Newman creations. “Who knows? Maybe one of these local artisans might decide, this is my spot and become a permanent tenant and finally have their brick and mortar like I did.”

Creamery Pop-Ups will continue to happen on Saturdays with different vendors. While the space is still empty, each pop-up shop will be held in the Creamery Building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on how to sign up and become a vendor, Click Here.

