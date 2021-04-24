Advertisement

Ex-bookstore transformed into a pop-up shop

The old Indigo Bridge Bookstore in Lincoln’s Creamery Building was transformed into a pop-up...
The old Indigo Bridge Bookstore in Lincoln’s Creamery Building was transformed into a pop-up shop on Saturday.(10/11 NOW)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The old Indigo Bridge Bookstore in Lincoln’s Creamery Building was transformed into a pop-up shop on Saturday.

Creamery Pop-Ups chose a handful of vendors to take over the empty space, selling things like roasted coffee, handmade earrings and various crochet items. Organizers of Creamery Pop-Ups said they’re using events to encourage people to shop local and support small business owners, not just during the pandemic, but all the time.

“There’s so much opportunity where this could lead for certain people,” said Jo Newman, Newman creations. “Who knows? Maybe one of these local artisans might decide, this is my spot and become a permanent tenant and finally have their brick and mortar like I did.”

Creamery Pop-Ups will continue to happen on Saturdays with different vendors. While the space is still empty, each pop-up shop will be held in the Creamery Building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on how to sign up and become a vendor, Click Here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone named “Josh” is invited to partake in a “Josh Fight” to see who the rightful owner of...
Calling everyone named Josh: Name fight going down in Lincoln on Saturday
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
Champions Fun Center closes after 20 years
Timothy Fantroy
LPD: Man tries cashing 2 fraudulent payroll checks claiming to be from Lincoln business
Luis Corral
LPD: Man breaks into vacant apartment, assaults corrections officer following arrest

Latest News

Temperatures will warm into the 70s to low 80s by Sunday afternoon.
Sunday Forecast: Warm and breezy to finish the weekend
According to the CDC, more than 87,000 Americans died from drug overdose between 2019 and 2020....
Lincoln pharmacies help with drug take back
On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up at the Air Park Green Area, most of them named Josh.
Joshes get together to fight in Josh Fight 2021
Josh Fight 2021
Josh Fight 2021