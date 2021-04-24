Advertisement

Joshes get together to fight in Josh Fight 2021

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) The Josh Fight started as a joke by an Arizona man, then the internet and social media took hold of it. On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up at the Air Park Green Area, most of them named Josh.

The fighting was with pool noodles and not actual fist fighting. One 10/11 NOW reporter described the scene as mayhem.

The original internet post was started as a joke by Josh Swain at the start of the pandemic. He claimed there could only be one Josh Swain, so he challenged them to a fight at random coordinates that he picked. And it ended up being in Lincoln.

Joshes and people not named Josh came from South Dakota, Houston and New York to watch this fight.

“This is going to happen and it’s going to be insane,” said Josh Swain, Arizona. ”There were so many people. People coming from Houston from Colorado from Washington. People coming from all over for this event. I don’t know why but it’s insane. It’s incredible.”

There was even another Josh Swain in attendance from Omaha. They battled it out in rock, paper, scissors and the Arizona Josh Swain won.

The organizer Josh Swain helped create a fund for Nebraska’s Children Hospital and The Food Bank of Lincoln. Click here for more details.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone named “Josh” is invited to partake in a “Josh Fight” to see who the rightful owner of...
Calling everyone named Josh: Name fight going down in Lincoln on Saturday
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
Champions Fun Center closes after 20 years
Timothy Fantroy
LPD: Man tries cashing 2 fraudulent payroll checks claiming to be from Lincoln business
Luis Corral
LPD: Man breaks into vacant apartment, assaults corrections officer following arrest

Latest News

Josh Fight 2021
Josh Fight 2021
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Temperatures will warm into the 70s to low 80s by Sunday afternoon.
Sunday Forecast: Warm and breezy to finish the weekend
The People’s City Mission and Cornhusker Bank gathered at the Help Center on Friday to...
Eleventh Annual A Day Without Shoes Giveaway helps get shoes to those in need