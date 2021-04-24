Lincoln gyms seeing a rise in thefts this year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police said that they are seeing a spike in thefts at local work-out facilities. Police said in most cases the victim’s belongings were stolen from locker rooms.

In some cases, these thieves are taking keys from key racks and then stealing vehicles. Good Life Fitness has had only one incident this year not related to the recent thefts. They can’t stress it enough to keep personal belongings either locked in a car or locker.

“We’ve increased our cameras and security throughout the facilities, and in our outdoors in all our parking lots,” said Steve Auxier, Good Life Fitness“Our lighting has increased to help LPD when there is a theft. For that footage that they need to help find out who has committed that crime.”

So far in 2021, LPD said they’ve received 48 reports of thefts at gyms. Last year it was just 53 reports for the entire year.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.