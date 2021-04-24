Advertisement

Lincoln gyms seeing a rise in thefts this year

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police said that they are seeing a spike in thefts at local work-out facilities. Police said in most cases the victim’s belongings were stolen from locker rooms.

In some cases, these thieves are taking keys from key racks and then stealing vehicles. Good Life Fitness has had only one incident this year not related to the recent thefts. They can’t stress it enough to keep personal belongings either locked in a car or locker.

“We’ve increased our cameras and security throughout the facilities, and in our outdoors in all our parking lots,” said Steve Auxier, Good Life Fitness“Our lighting has increased to help LPD when there is a theft. For that footage that they need to help find out who has committed that crime.”

So far in 2021, LPD said they’ve received 48 reports of thefts at gyms. Last year it was just 53 reports for the entire year.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone named “Josh” is invited to partake in a “Josh Fight” to see who the rightful owner of...
Calling everyone named Josh: Name fight going down in Lincoln on Saturday
Melissa Ripley, a 21-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department has filed a lawsuit against...
LPD officer files sex discrimination lawsuit against City of Lincoln
A Lincoln family says their son is likely battling post-COVID symptoms after getting the virus...
Lincoln boy likely battling post-COVID symptoms
Valparaiso librarian arrested following NSP investigation
Jeremy Sanders
LPD: Man threatens to kill people with knife inside bar

Latest News

Craig Skinner meets with his players following Kentucky's win in the NCAA Volleyball Final Four.
Former Husker Assistant Skinner leads Kentucky to NCAA Volleyball Final
LPD seeing rise in gym thefts
LPD seeing rise in gym thefts
Lincoln High School performing play originally halted by pandemic
Lincoln High School performing play originally halted by pandemic
Champions Fun Center to be replaced by ClubLNK