Lincoln High students ready for theater performances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One LPS High School was in the middle of the theater season when the pandemic shut everything down. Now, one year later, the show is going on.

Lincoln High has been practicing to perform “Ghosts on the Wall” for a second time. They already casted it last year, then the pandemic happened. Friday and Saturday they’re hitting the stage for an emotional and local spin on the Holocaust. With hair and makeup underway, Lincoln High theater students are ready for their final show of the year.

“We’re really lucky to get to come on stage and do it this year, with masks, with over half the cast vaccinated,” said Emma Benson, Junior.

The show is a heavy topic, the Holocaust. But the cast said this story is worth telling.

“About a Lincoln resident Heinz Wald who left Nazi, Germany,” said Chris Maly, Lincoln High English Teacher. “His parents tried diligently to get here. The show is about their letters sent to Lincoln. Unfortunately they did not get out and they perished.”

Benson was cast for the play last year and luckily got the same spot this time.

“When we went it to shutdown it was really disappointing because I’m going to have to wait a year to do this show again or maybe even more,” said Benson.

Last years’ seniors never got to have their final show, so senior Emma Harner knows the importance of this show.

“I’m so glad I get the opportunity to do my senior show and that it’s such an important show, and that I get to have that kind of closure that the people last year didn’t get to have,” said Harner.

The cast says they all feel a dep and emotional connection to the show.

“It’s also really rewarding and it’s really awesome to finally put this out after we’ve been working on it for so long,” said Benson.

There is one more showing Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are limited to family members, but it is going to be live streamed for $5.

