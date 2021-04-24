Advertisement

Lincoln pharmacies help with drug take back

According to the CDC, more than 87,000 Americans died from drug overdose between 2019 and 2020....
According to the CDC, more than 87,000 Americans died from drug overdose between 2019 and 2020. Lincoln pharmacies are pitching in hoping to lower that number.(10/11 NOW)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the CDC, more than 87,000 Americans died from drug overdose between 2019 and 2020. Lincoln pharmacies are pitching in hoping to lower that number.

Saturday may be Drug Take Back Day, but everyday hundreds of pharmacies across Nebraska urge people to properly dispose of medications.

Many pharmacies like RelyCare accept leftover or expired prescriptions or over-the-counter medications.

Pharmacists said safely and legally getting rid of medicines helps to eliminate environmental hazards flushing medications down the toilet can cause. Participating in drug take-backs also removes unwanted or unnecessary medications from your home. Doing so helps make sure medications don’t end up in the wrong hands, especially children’s.

“They get their hands on medications, they can actually develop adverse effects from taking too much of the medication,” said Dr. Nathan Suck, RelyCare Pharmacist. “Iron supplements are actually one of the big things, too, because they look like candy.”

Acceptable items to drop off include any liquid medications under four ounces, inhalers, pills, creams and even pet medications. Many pharmacies, like RelyCare, have designated secure drop boxes or take-away envelopes you can mail from home.

Last year’s national Drug Take Back Day brought in more than 985,000 unused or expired prescriptions and medications.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone named “Josh” is invited to partake in a “Josh Fight” to see who the rightful owner of...
Calling everyone named Josh: Name fight going down in Lincoln on Saturday
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
Champions Fun Center closes after 20 years
Timothy Fantroy
LPD: Man tries cashing 2 fraudulent payroll checks claiming to be from Lincoln business
Luis Corral
LPD: Man breaks into vacant apartment, assaults corrections officer following arrest

Latest News

Temperatures will warm into the 70s to low 80s by Sunday afternoon.
Sunday Forecast: Warm and breezy to finish the weekend
The old Indigo Bridge Bookstore in Lincoln’s Creamery Building was transformed into a pop-up...
Ex-bookstore transformed into a pop-up shop
On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up at the Air Park Green Area, most of them named Josh.
Joshes get together to fight in Josh Fight 2021
Josh Fight 2021
Josh Fight 2021