Lincoln pharmacies help with drug take back

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the CDC, more than 87,000 Americans died from drug overdose between 2019 and 2020. Lincoln pharmacies are pitching in hoping to lower that number.

Saturday may be Drug Take Back Day, but everyday hundreds of pharmacies across Nebraska urge people to properly dispose of medications.

Many pharmacies like RelyCare accept leftover or expired prescriptions or over-the-counter medications.

Pharmacists said safely and legally getting rid of medicines helps to eliminate environmental hazards flushing medications down the toilet can cause. Participating in drug take-backs also removes unwanted or unnecessary medications from your home. Doing so helps make sure medications don’t end up in the wrong hands, especially children’s.

“They get their hands on medications, they can actually develop adverse effects from taking too much of the medication,” said Dr. Nathan Suck, RelyCare Pharmacist. “Iron supplements are actually one of the big things, too, because they look like candy.”

Acceptable items to drop off include any liquid medications under four ounces, inhalers, pills, creams and even pet medications. Many pharmacies, like RelyCare, have designated secure drop boxes or take-away envelopes you can mail from home.

Last year’s national Drug Take Back Day brought in more than 985,000 unused or expired prescriptions and medications.

