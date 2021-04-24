Sunday Forecast: Warm and breezy to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After seeing 13 days in a row with below average temperatures in Lincoln, we’ll finally put that streak to an end on Sunday as temperatures are forecast to jump into the 70s and low 80s with some breezy south winds as we finish the weekend. Even warmer temperatures are then on tap for Monday ahead of a cold front that will bring cooler and potentially wet weather back to the forecast towards the middle of next week.

There will be a weak disturbance passing through the area Saturday night and into Sunday morning and for most, it will just bring increasing cloud cover to the area, but there could be an isolated shower or two across northern and northeastern Nebraska into early Sunday morning. If we do see any moisture, expect it to be very light with 0.10″ or less. We should then start Sunday with some clouds across the eastern half of the state before skies turn sunny to mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Winds are expected to turn to the south as we head from Saturday night and into the day on Sunday as high pressure slides east of the area. Past sunrise on Sunday, winds will increase and become quite breezy through the late morning and into the early afternoon with south winds gusting as high as 40 MPH. Winds should slacken as we head towards the mid to late afternoon as the high pressure system continues to slide east of the area. Winds should turn fairly light by Sunday evening.

Thanks to some clouds and southerly winds, overnight lows into Sunday morning will only fall into the low to mid 40s for most of the state, pretty typical of where they should be for late April.

With sunshine and strong southerly winds by Sunday afternoon, that should help push temperatures back above average for the state with highs reaching the mid 70s to low 80s.

As a warm front stretches out across the area, even warmer temperatures are forecast for Monday with temperatures taking another big jump into the mid to upper 80s and low 90s as we start the work week on Monday.

A cold front and upper level trough is then forecast to swing through the state from Tuesday through Thursday of next week, this will bring temperatures down through that time with chances for shower and possibly some thunderstorms mixed in as well. The forecast tries to warm back up as we head towards next weekend with highs returning to the lower and middle 70s.

