Advertisement

Tiger Woods on crutches in Instagram photo

Tiger Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California...
Tiger Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California back in February.(Source: CNN, INSTAGRAM/TIGERWOODS)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A post on Tiger Woods’ Instagram account Friday shows the smiling golf legend on crutches on a fairway with his dog sitting faithfully nearby.

It’s Wood’s first public photo since his horrific car accident earlier this year.

In the post, Woods wrote, “my course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California back in February.

Weeks after the crash, police said the main causes were speed and Woods’ inability to negotiate a curve.

As he approached the bend in the road, Woods apparently accidentally hit the gas when he meant to hit the brakes, according to authorities.

Woods was hospitalized for several weeks but is now recovering at home while doing rehab.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone named “Josh” is invited to partake in a “Josh Fight” to see who the rightful owner of...
Calling everyone named Josh: Name fight going down in Lincoln on Saturday
Melissa Ripley, a 21-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department has filed a lawsuit against...
LPD officer files sex discrimination lawsuit against City of Lincoln
A Lincoln family says their son is likely battling post-COVID symptoms after getting the virus...
Lincoln boy likely battling post-COVID symptoms
Valparaiso librarian arrested following NSP investigation
Jeremy Sanders
LPD: Man threatens to kill people with knife inside bar

Latest News

A CDC panel voted to resume use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.
US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations despite rare clot risk
Craig Skinner meets with his players following Kentucky's win in the NCAA Volleyball Final Four.
Former Husker Assistant Skinner leads Kentucky to NCAA Volleyball Final
Some parents in Childress are outraged after they say a church taught their children explicit...
Parents outraged, say Texas church taught sex education without parental consent
VIDEO: Parents outraged, say Texas church taught sex education without parental consent