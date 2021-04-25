Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 77, NSP investigating

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 77 just south of Warlick Boulevard. A 10/11 reporter on scene confirmed a body bag in the northbound lanes on the highway bridge.

Northbound Highway 77 is closed, because of the crash, south of Saltillo Road

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and NSP are on scene and troopers are investigating.

Our reporter at the scene also saw a second vehicle with rear-end damage just north of the crash site.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.

