Francie and Finch celebrate Independent Book Store Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Saturday was Independent Book Store Day. There were a slate of authors passing through Francie and Finch Book Shop to celebrate.

Francie and Finch has been celebrating indie book store days for five years and they said the support from the community has been so appreciated. Especially during the pandemic.

“We’re gonna be around here for a long time,” Leslie Huerta, Francie and Finch shop owner. “The shop local sentiment has been really real here in Lincoln. It’s a thing, people are looking to intentionally support small businesses like ours. It helps keep our neighborhood what it is.”

While Independent Book Store Day may be over, there are still ways to support local book stores like Francie and Finch. They encourage people to support local year round.

