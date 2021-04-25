Kentucky wins first volleyball title in 4 sets over Texas

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Alli Stumler had a season-high 26 kills and Kentucky won its first national championship in women’s volleyball with a four-set win over Texas.

The Wildcats had the nation’s most efficient offense this season, and with the exception of a few hiccups early in the first set and the start of the fourth, they were in top form with Stumler and sisters Madi and Avery Skinner leading the way.

After Texas forced a second match point, Stumler hammered a kill the Longhorns had no chance of handling, that ended a 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 victory. The Wildcats ended the season 24-1.

