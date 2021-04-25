Late runs power Wisconsin to series win

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team jumped out to an early lead in the series finale with Wisconsin Sunday at Bowlin Stadium, but the Badgers scored the game’s final eight runs to rally for a 9-3 victory and win the series.

Nebraska (16-16) scored twice in the bottom of the first before both teams hit solo home runs in the second inning. But that would be the last run for the Huskers, who were shut down by Wisconsin ace Maddie Schwartz out of the bullpen. Schwartz (9-9) earned her third win of the series with 5.2 scoreless innings of two-hit relief. Schwartz was the winning pitcher in each of the three Wisconsin (15-17) wins in the series.

With Schwartz silencing the Husker bats, Wisconsin tied the game with two runs in the third and took the lead with a five-run fifth. The Badgers added an insurance run in the sixth. UW hit three home runs and produced a season-high 15 hits.

For Nebraska, senior right-hander Olivia Ferrell (8-8) took the loss, allowing five runs in 4.0 innings. Freshman Kaylin Kinney gave up three runs in 1.0 inning and junior Courtney Wallace allowed one run over the final 2.0 innings.

Offensively, senior Ally Riley went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run. Junior Peyton Glatter had a two-run double and senior Rylie Unzicker and freshman Billie Andrews each added one hit.

After Wisconsin left the bases loaded in the top of the first, Nebraska scored twice in the bottom of the frame. Billie Andrews reached on a one-out single before senior Tristen Edwards walked. A fielder’s choice left Huskers on first and third with two outs for Glatter, who ripped a two-run double to the gap in right center.

Wisconsin cut the lead in half in the top of the second when Skylar Sirdashney hit a leadoff home run.

Nebraska answered when Riley led off the bottom of the second with a home run.

The Badgers tied the game in the top of the fourth on a two-out, two-run homer from Morgan Kummer.

Megan Doanhue then led off the fifth with a solo home run to give Wisconsin a 4-3 lead. A single marked the end of the day for Ferrell and Kinney was greeted by another single. Following a double steal, Sirdashney lined a two-run single to left to push the lead to 6-3. Wisconsin continued to add to its lead with a two-out RBI single and two-out RBI double that made it an 8-3 game.

The Badgers added another run in the top of the sixth, scoring for the third straight inning. A leadoff walk, consecutive singles and a sacrifice fly pushed the lead to 9-3.

A pair of Wisconsin errors put Huskers at the corners with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, but Nebraska was unable to capitalize on the errors. NU was then retired in order in the seventh.

Nebraska continues its homestand by hosting Maryland for a four-game series next weekend at Bowlin Stadium.

