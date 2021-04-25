Advertisement

Lincoln duo creates own green wall system in their apartments

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One Lincoln couple got creative during the pandemic, now they are growing dozens of plants in their house without any soil.

Andrew Swenson and Amanda Christi have been mastering their craft with hydroponics. It means growing plants without soil but instead with water, oxygen and nutrients. Through this process they turned to TikTok to showcase their brand “Mischief and Sunshine.

@mischiefandsunshine

##stitch with @dirty_roots_berlin maybe I’m a bit jaded 😂

♬ original sound - Mischief & Sunshine

The pair has a passion for sustainability. They’re now growing multiple plants in their bedrooms and bathrooms through hydroponic systems that they have designed. With more people being at home, topics like gardening are popular during the pandemic.

They’ve been posting education videos on TikTok showing their systems. Their account has more than 100,000 followers. The most popular videos are the root pulls, which is when they pull out a plant to harvest.

“People think ‘oh my gosh it’s gross or they think ‘oh my gosh it’s amazing,’” said Christi. “And when they realize it’s in his bedroom or it’s in my shower they’re like ‘what are you doing’ and then we can help them understand what we’re doing and how they can apply that to something they can do at home.”

@mischiefandsunshine

Reply to @csnyder215 I think she’s doing pretty good! ##hydro ##houseplant

♬ Big Jet Plane - Angus & Julia Stone

They said everything they’ve tried to grow has grown, with lettuce and basil being the easiest. This is only a hobby for now, but the pair hopes to make teaching people about sustainability a full-time job.

The trick with hydroponics is all the water, oxygen and nutrients go into a bucket, so it waters the plants as they need them. So as long as the bucket is filled, you never forget to water your plants.

