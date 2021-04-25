Advertisement

Loved ones remember DMX at homegoing celebration

People gather for a "Celebration of Life Memorial" for rapper DMX at Barclays Center, Saturday,...
People gather for a "Celebration of Life Memorial" for rapper DMX at Barclays Center, Saturday, April. 24, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a "catastrophic cardiac arrest."(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Family members, friends and clergy members dressed in white and red honored the legacy of hip-hop icon DMX at a homegoing celebration in New York.

Religious leaders and musicians prayed, sang and delivered moving tributes as members of DMX’s family sat in the first rows of the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn.

The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper and actor grew up in Yonkers and delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here).”

His electrifying music focused on themes of religion, violence and redemption, and inspired scores of fans and performers worldwide.

DMX, whose birth name was Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering what officials called a catastrophic cardiac arrest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash south of Highway 77 and Warlick in southwest Lincoln.
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 77 under investigation
Anyone named “Josh” is invited to partake in a “Josh Fight” to see who the rightful owner of...
Calling everyone named Josh: Name fight going down in Lincoln on Saturday
The scene of a two-alarm house fire near 18th & Spring Meadow Drive in north Lincoln. LFR says...
Five displaced after two-alarm house fire
On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up at the Air Park Green Area, most of them named Josh.
Joshes get together to fight in Josh Fight 2021
Champions Fun Center to be replaced by ClubLNK

Latest News

One Lincoln couple got creative during the pandemic, now they are growing dozens of plants in...
Lincoln duo creates own green wall system in their apartments
The Nebraska softball team jumped out to an early lead in the series finale with Wisconsin...
Late runs power Wisconsin to series win
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate
Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s on Monday for most of the coverage area.
Monday Forecast: Temperatures soar into the 80s and 90s!