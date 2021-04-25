Mayson Conner posts outdoor best

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska senior pole vaulter Tyler Loontjer cleared 18 feet for the first time in his Husker career as four Huskers captured event wins on the final day of the Fighting Illini Big Ten Relays on Saturday.

Loontjer cleared 18-1 (5.51m), topping his previous personal best of 17-10 1/2 (5.45m), which he set at the first outdoor meet this season. The Big Ten leader improved on his No. 4 mark in NU outdoor history, and he cracked the top 10 in the NCAA this outdoor season at No. 9. Loontjer has won three pole vault titles in four meets this outdoor season.

Junior Mayson Conner had a breakout high jump performance, clearing 7-2 1/2 (2.20m) to capture first place. Conner won his first high jump title since February of 2020, and in doing so with an outdoor personal best he cracked Nebraska’s all-time top-10 chart in a tie for eighth. Conner’s clearance moved him up to No. 12 in the NCAA this outdoor season and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

