Monday Forecast: Temperatures soar into the 80s and 90s!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve already gotten close to 90° earlier this month in Lincoln, but we’ll give it another shot on Monday as temperatures to start the work week are expected to soar into the upper 80s and low 90s before a cold front brings cooler and potentially wetter weather to the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Look for a few clouds Sunday night and into Monday morning before sunshine and breezy south winds return by Monday afternoon. With a ridge of high pressure aloft firmly in place plus a warm front stretched out across the area bringing in strong southerly winds, temperatures are forecast to be WELL above average. Low temperatures tonight will only fall to the mid and upper 50s for most of eastern Nebraska with daytime highs on Monday reaching the upper 80s to low 90s.

The last time Lincoln reached 90° or better was September 26th of last year when the high was 93°. On average, Lincoln’s first 90° day usually comes in mid-May, so if we were to hit that mark, it would be a bit early. Since temperature records began in 1887, only about 25% of the time has Lincoln seen it’s first 90° temperature of the year come in March or April.

Temperatures will remain quite mild overnight and into Monday morning for eastern Nebraska with lows in the 50s to near 60°. (KOLN)

Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s on Monday for most of the coverage area. (KOLN)

Like Sunday when we had temperatures reach into the 70s and 80s, one of the contributing factors to the warm up will be the wind. Look for south winds for most of the state sustained between 10 and 20 MPH with gusts between 30 and 40 MPH possible at times.

More breezy south winds are expected for Monday with top end wind gusts around 30 to 35 MPH. #NEwx (KOLN)

One concern we do have for the day on Monday will the potential for some elevated fire danger. There are Fire Weather Watches that are in place across most of the state and there could be a few hours on Monday afternoon where we see some critical fire danger with low relative humidity and strong south winds.

The heat won’t last long though as an upper level trough will drive a cold front through the area as we head into the day on Tuesday. It will likely end up being one of “those” days we see in the spring where temperatures on one end of the state will be in the 50s with the other end seeing temperatures near 90°. In Lincoln, the temperature on Tuesday will depend on how far south and east the cold front settles. Right now the going forecast has a high of around 80° on Tuesday, but if the front pushes through a little sooner, it very will could be cooler.

Temperatures will have a wide range on Tuesday as a slow moving cold front pushes through the state. Look for highs in the low 50s in northwestern Nebraska with highs in the upper 80s for southeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

As the front pushes through the area into Tuesday afternoon and evening, scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms will be possible to go along with blustery and variable winds. Chances for rain will likely be highest for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska from Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. Severe weather doesn’t look like it should be an issue across the state, with the best chances for strong storms likely staying to our south across Kansas, Oklahoma, and into Texas. Mostly cloudy skies with areas of light rain are forecast to linger into the day on Wednesday with temperatures cooling back into the 60s across the state. Total rainfall amounts aren’t expected to be very high with most of the state potentially seeing anywhere from a trace to 0.25″ of rain.

The second half of the week and into next weekend look to be dry and warm as models are advertising another ridge of high pressure setting up over our area. Temperatures will quickly warm back to the 70s on Thursday and Friday before reaching the lower 80s for next Saturday and Sunday. It’s still a few days away, but other than some breezy winds on Saturday and Sunday, it looks like next weekend could be a VERY nice weekend across the area. Keep in mind too that the Nebraska spring game is on Saturday and right now the only issue appears to be some breezy winds across the area.

After a hot start to the week, temperatures will trend cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday with chances for rain returning. Temperatures then rebound back to the 70s and 80s for the second half of the week and into next weekend. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.