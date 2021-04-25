Nebraska splits doubleheader against Wisconsin

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - The Nebraska softball team split a doubleheader with Wisconsin Saturday at Bowlin Stadium, as the Huskers rallied to win game one 9-4 before another rally fell just short in a 4-3 loss in game two.

In game one, Wisconsin jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and led 4-3 after four innings. But Nebraska sent 12 batters to the plate in a six-run fifth inning to rally for the 9-4 win.

In the big inning, Nebraska loaded the bases on no outs with a single and a pair of walks. A two-base throwing error then gave Nebraska a 5-4 lead. Brooke Andrews and Kaylin Kinney followed with consecutive RBI singles to push the lead to 7-4. With the bases loaded and still no outs, Billie Andrews produced a two-run single up the middle to stretch the lead to 9-4.

Kaylin Kinney (1-1) then shut out the Badgers over the final two innings to post her first career victory. In relief, Kinney tossed a career-long 5.2 innings, struck out a career-high four batters and allowed only two runs. Offensively, Billie and Brooke Andrews combined for five hits – including three doubles – and five RBIs.

In game two, Wisconsin again scored twice in the first inning. The Badgers led 4-0 after five innings before NU mounted a rally. The Huskers scored their first run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a Wisconsin error. Trailing 4-1, the Huskers had the bases loaded with one out for junior Peyton Glatter, who hit an RBI single just fair down the left field line. With Wisconsin’s lead cut to 4-2, Nebraska still had the bases loaded for freshman Caitlynn Neal, who scored Edwards with a sacrifice fly to left. An error on the throw home put Huskers on second and third before a ground out ended the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Kinney reached on a one out error and advanced to second with two outs, but she was left stranded there. Kinney pitched 2.0 scoreless innings in relief of junior right-hander Courtney Wallace. Wallace (7-7) earned the start and took the loss after allowing four runs in 5.0 innings.

Nebraska and Wisconsin wrap up their four-game series on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

