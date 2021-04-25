Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Sunday that 17 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 30,746. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 232.

Recoveries: 27,726

Weekly positivity rate:

April 11 through 17: 6.3 percent

April 18 through 24: 7.3 percent

Risk Dial: low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 160,947

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 113,397

This week’s large-scale clinics:

Wednesday, April 21, Gateway Mall – nearly 200 first doses administered at the drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store

Friday, April 23, Pinnacle Bank Arena – about 1,000 first and second doses administered

Saturday, April 24, Pinnacle Bank Arena – 652 first doses administered; Gateway Mall – 367 first doses administered at the drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store

Next week’s large-scale clinics:

Wednesday, April 28, Gateway Mall – first-dose drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store

Thursday, April 29, Pinnacle Bank Arena - second doses

The health department continues to work with local high schools and will offer clinics for students and their families/guardians at Lincoln high schools next week.

Registration: Residents age 16 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can complete the quick and simple registration process and then schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents who are already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.

Drive-through testing is available from:

CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.

Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377

Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.