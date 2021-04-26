Advertisement

Election Commissioner’s Office to be open additional hours for early voting for City General Election

(Gray Media)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced on Monday that the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office will be open additional hours for Early Voting in advance of the May 4 City of Lincoln General Election.

The Election Office, which is located at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln, will be open during the following times from Tuesday, April 27 through Monday, May 3:

  • Tuesday, April 27 – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 28 – 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 29 – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Friday, April 30 – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, May – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
  • Monday, May 3 – 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Anyone having any questions may call the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.

