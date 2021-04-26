Fire at recycling warehouse in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a warehouse fire at a FirstStar Fiber at 4850 N. 48th Street Monday at 11:11 a.m.

The warehouse is designed to hold cardboard for recycling.

According to LFR, a welder was working on a conveyor machine when some arc material ignited a pile of cardboard.

The sprinklers activated holding the fire to one area if the warehouse.

Lincoln Fire is working now to remove cardboard materials from the building.

