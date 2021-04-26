Advertisement

Fire at recycling warehouse in Lincoln

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a warehouse fire at a FirstStar Fiber designed to hold...
Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a warehouse fire at a FirstStar Fiber designed to hold cardboard for recycling.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a warehouse fire at a FirstStar Fiber at 4850 N. 48th Street Monday at 11:11 a.m.

The warehouse is designed to hold cardboard for recycling.  

According to LFR, a welder was working on a conveyor machine when some arc material ignited a pile of cardboard. 

The sprinklers activated holding the fire to one area if the warehouse.

Lincoln Fire is working now to remove cardboard materials from the building.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash south of Highway 77 and Warlick in southwest Lincoln.
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 77
The scene of a two-alarm house fire near 18th & Spring Meadow Drive in north Lincoln. LFR says...
Five displaced after two-alarm house fire
Two arrested after Saturday dog park robbery
On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up at the Air Park Green Area, most of them named Josh.
Joshes get together to fight in Josh Fight 2021
Anyone named “Josh” is invited to partake in a “Josh Fight” to see who the rightful owner of...
Calling everyone named Josh: Name fight going down in Lincoln on Saturday

Latest News

UPDATE: LES restores power after outage affects 6,000 customers
FILE
Nebraska resumes Johnson & Johnson vaccines
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near 15th and D Streets on Monday at around 10:30 a.m.
LPD responds to shooting near Goodhue Boulevard and D Street
Tom Osborne will address Nebraska’s May graduates