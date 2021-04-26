Advertisement

Husker baseball ranked in three polls

The Huskers celebrate a win over Minnesota on Saturday
The Huskers celebrate a win over Minnesota on Saturday(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following a series win at Michigan State the Nebraska baseball team is now ranked by D1Baseball (#22), Baseball America (#24) and Perfect Game (#19).

It is the first time this season the Huskers have been ranked by D1Baseball or Baseball America, while Nebraska has continued to climb the Perfect Game rankings since entering that poll on April 12.

With their series win in East Lansing the Huskers have now won all seven Big Ten series it has played this year, marking the first time in program history that a team has won seven straight conference series to start a season. NU sits at the top of the Big Ten standings with a 20-7 record, holding a 1 ½ game lead over both Indiana and Michigan.

Nebraska was last ranked at the end of the 2017 season when Baseball America had the Huskers tabbed #25 in the country heading into the NCAA Tournament. That year the Huskers were a No. 2 seed in the Corvallis Regional.

The Huskers return to Hawks Field this weekend for a three-game series against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The series opener is set for 6:30 PM on Friday, April 30.

Tickets for this weekend’s series go on sale starting tomorrow, Tuesday, April 27. Season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase starting at 10 AM, while the general-public on sale will start at 1 PM.

