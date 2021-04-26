Advertisement

Huskers ranked 6th in final AVCA Poll

18 APR 2021: Baylor vs. Nebraska during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at...
18 APR 2021: Baylor vs. Nebraska during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, NE. Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos(Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos | Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked 6th in the final AVCA poll of the 2020-21 season.

The Huskers compiled a 16-3 record, while advancing to the NCAA Elite 8. However, the Huskers lost in the Regional Finals to Texas.

Nebraska spent the entire season ranked inside the AVCA Top 10. Kentucky finishes as the #1-ranked team in college volleyball after winning the NCAA Championship over the weekend. The Wildcats are coached by former Husker assistant Craig Skinner.

