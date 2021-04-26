Advertisement

UPDATE: LES restores power after outage affects 6,000 customers

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric systems restored power to around 6,200 individuals after they were affected by electric outages Monday afternoon. LES reported that the outages took place at around 2 p.m. near 33rd and Superior Streets.

