UPDATE: LES restores power after outage affects 6,000 customers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric systems restored power to around 6,200 individuals after they were affected by electric outages Monday afternoon. LES reported that the outages took place at around 2 p.m. near 33rd and Superior Streets.
Update: Power has been restored to all customers in the area. The LES phone system has also been restored. Cause was a substation outage. If you are without power at this time, report it at https://t.co/f67axYYZh5.#PublicPower #Outage— Lincoln Electric Sys (@LESupdates) April 26, 2021
There is an outage in the area of 33rd & Superior, with 4,174 customers impacted. If you experience an outage, please report it online at https://t.co/f67axYYZh5 or 888-365-2412. The LES main phone line is currently unavailable. Crews have been dispatched.#PublicPower #Outage— Lincoln Electric Sys (@LESupdates) April 26, 2021
