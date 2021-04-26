Advertisement

LFR: Fire pit to blame for two fires

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue said fire pits are the cause of a fire that destroyed a home Sunday and a garage on Monday morning.

On Sunday around 6:30 a.m., Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to 1820 Spring Meadow Dr. on the report of a house fire. LFR said the back of the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

LFR said all five occupants inside the home made it out safely. However, one cat has died and two others are missing. No one was injured.

There had been a fire pit on the wood deck the family had used the previous night which ultimately caused the fire. The home is a total loss.

On Monday at 5:50 am, Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to 2900 S Folsom Street on the report of a detached garage on fire. The garage was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived.

LFR said there was a fire pit located next to the garage that had been used the previous evening.

