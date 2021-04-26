Advertisement

Local business keeps it clean

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a trip to Beatrice, we learned about a store called “Clean Slate Soap”, that encourages customers to start each day with a clean slate.

Kim Witulski is the owner of the business, and the idea started several years ago, when she was buying sheep milk products from a local maker. “She quit making it,” Witulski said. “I decided to figure out how to make it myself. So, I did.” Witulski says success she had with making lotion sticks for a baby shower also led her to form the business. She does not do sheep milk, but rather goat milk. Goat milk is also the base for the lotions she has at her store as well. “The goat milk comes from a goat rescue in Pickrell called ‘Shepherd’s Rest’.”

Witulski has about 30 different fragrances. “We have citrus, florals, lilac, orange blossom and rose,” Witulski said. “We also have men’s fragrances, also vanilla or fresh linen, and several of the scents are named after my grandchildren. I have six grand kids, and they each have a line of soap from grandma. So you’ll see Georgia peach or Ellie berries, or Masonry.”

The store also features several other items besides soaps. Witulski also showcases sugar scrubs, lip butter, body oils, and even beer soap that uses beer from the Stone Hollow brewery in Beatrice. “In addition to the that, we also feature several people who make gift items for the store, such as totes, and dog treats,” Wutilski said.

The soaps are actually made on site. “Everything is made in the store,” Witulski said. “If we are making soap the day you are here, you are welcome to watch.” The store is located at 813 Court Street in Beatrice.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash south of Highway 77 and Warlick in southwest Lincoln.
UPDATE: Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 77
The scene of a two-alarm house fire near 18th & Spring Meadow Drive in north Lincoln. LFR says...
Five displaced after two-alarm house fire
On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up at the Air Park Green Area, most of them named Josh.
Joshes get together to fight in Josh Fight 2021
Anyone named “Josh” is invited to partake in a “Josh Fight” to see who the rightful owner of...
Calling everyone named Josh: Name fight going down in Lincoln on Saturday
According to the CDC, more than 87,000 Americans died from drug overdose between 2019 and 2020....
Lincoln pharmacies help with drug take back

Latest News

We learn about a Beatrice business that encourages customers to start each day with a clean...
Clean Slate Soap in Beatrice
We learn more about renewable fuels month in this segment.
Renewable Fuels Month
We learn how to choose the right dress style for you.
Dress styles
Farmers who are planning for a crop of soybeans are getting ready to get the seeds in the ground.
Producers gear up for soybean planting season