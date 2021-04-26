Local business keeps it clean

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a trip to Beatrice, we learned about a store called “Clean Slate Soap”, that encourages customers to start each day with a clean slate.

Kim Witulski is the owner of the business, and the idea started several years ago, when she was buying sheep milk products from a local maker. “She quit making it,” Witulski said. “I decided to figure out how to make it myself. So, I did.” Witulski says success she had with making lotion sticks for a baby shower also led her to form the business. She does not do sheep milk, but rather goat milk. Goat milk is also the base for the lotions she has at her store as well. “The goat milk comes from a goat rescue in Pickrell called ‘Shepherd’s Rest’.”

Witulski has about 30 different fragrances. “We have citrus, florals, lilac, orange blossom and rose,” Witulski said. “We also have men’s fragrances, also vanilla or fresh linen, and several of the scents are named after my grandchildren. I have six grand kids, and they each have a line of soap from grandma. So you’ll see Georgia peach or Ellie berries, or Masonry.”

The store also features several other items besides soaps. Witulski also showcases sugar scrubs, lip butter, body oils, and even beer soap that uses beer from the Stone Hollow brewery in Beatrice. “In addition to the that, we also feature several people who make gift items for the store, such as totes, and dog treats,” Wutilski said.

The soaps are actually made on site. “Everything is made in the store,” Witulski said. “If we are making soap the day you are here, you are welcome to watch.” The store is located at 813 Court Street in Beatrice.

